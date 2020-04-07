Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,924,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,297,884. The firm has a market cap of $187.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average of $132.72. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

