Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,602,081,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,625,000 after buying an additional 93,745 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.88.

NYSE:LMT traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $361.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,581. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.70. The company has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

