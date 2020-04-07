Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Lowers Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 94.6% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,282,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,293 shares of company stock worth $127,328,828. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $266.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,793,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.12. The firm has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.52.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

