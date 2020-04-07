Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Purchases 8,680 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 170.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,965 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,232,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,449,000 after purchasing an additional 121,544 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,831,000 after buying an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,066,000 after buying an additional 184,378 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.82. 71,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,110. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $5,503,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,418.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,141,152. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.