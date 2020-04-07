Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,018 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.73.

Shares of STZ traded up $8.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.09. 1,924,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,854. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -839.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.59. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

