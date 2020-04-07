Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,647 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,916 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,566,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,664,994. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

