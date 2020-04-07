Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 842 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.70. The stock had a trading volume of 341,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.91.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

