Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Trims Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after buying an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,322,911,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

CRM stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,817,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,627,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.80. The company has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.29, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,981,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,471.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $189.36 per share, with a total value of $208,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,870 shares in the company, valued at $19,290,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,049 shares of company stock valued at $69,023,787. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

