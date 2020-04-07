Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after buying an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $2,565,385,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.16.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,621,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.