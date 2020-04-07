Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.4% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 79,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $12,817,286.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,580,583. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

DHR traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $140.43. 231,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.38 and its 200 day moving average is $147.19. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

