Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,556 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.77% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 690.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $229,034.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,503.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

