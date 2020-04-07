EOS Hits Market Capitalization of $2.55 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. EOS has a market cap of $2.55 billion and $4.72 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00037451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinone, Exmo and OEX. Over the last week, EOS has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,018,283,694 coins and its circulating supply is 921,583,682 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, CPDAX, Cryptomate, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Coinrail, LBank, Rfinex, Liqui, WazirX, Mercatox, OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange, IDCM, CoinEx, ABCC, Huobi, IDAX, Bibox, CoinTiger, Exmo, TOPBTC, DragonEX, Tidebit, EXX, C2CX, Zebpay, Tidex, Bitfinex, ChaoEX, Koinex, Instant Bitex, OKEx, Bithumb, Fatbtc, YoBit, BitMart, Poloniex, OTCBTC, BtcTrade.im, GOPAX, BigONE, Binance, Coindeal, Coinone, Exrates, BCEX, ZB.COM, Ovis, Coinbe, Bilaxy, DOBI trade, Neraex, RightBTC, Upbit, QBTC, Kraken, Kuna, DigiFinex, Kucoin, Hotbit, Cryptopia, OEX, COSS, Gate.io, BitFlip, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

