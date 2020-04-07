EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. 105,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,044. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,306,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,858,000 after acquiring an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000,000 after buying an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,550,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,540,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,056,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,619,000 after acquiring an additional 64,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 613,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

