Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. 1,450,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,368,495. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

