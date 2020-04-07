Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The firm had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VNO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $65.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of VNO opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 40,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,202,478,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 158,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $740,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

