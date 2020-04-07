Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 7th (ABG, AN, BEN, BLK, CMA, CTSH, DRNA, FAF, FITB, FNF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 7th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $107.00 to $47.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $50.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $587.00 to $487.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target trimmed by Nomura from $66.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $75.00 to $52.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price reduced by Nomura from $29.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $52.00 to $36.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target reduced by Nomura from $14.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $268.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target trimmed by Nomura from $19.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price trimmed by Nomura from $176.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $30.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $44.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $60.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $38.00 to $24.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $3.75 to $0.70. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $105.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $78.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $215.00 to $210.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $182.00 to $128.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $71.00 to $38.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $53.00 to $40.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $19.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $20.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $14.50 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $13.50 to $4.50. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $147.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $33.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $15.00 to $8.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $203.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $170.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $63.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $179.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

