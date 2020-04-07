Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 7th (AIR, ASML, AZN, BAYN, BNR, CEY, DRX, ENGI, F, GLO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 7th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €315.00 ($366.28) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €76.00 ($88.37) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 143 ($1.88) to GBX 137 ($1.80). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 330 ($4.34). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €10.20 ($11.86) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) was given a €6.00 ($6.98) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Contourglobal (LON:GLO) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 205 ($2.70). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) was given a SEK 140 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €94.00 ($109.30) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 420 ($5.52). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) was given a CHF 91 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 400 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €104.00 ($120.93) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) was given a €23.80 ($27.67) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

