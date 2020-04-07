Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 7th (ANGI, DBCCF, IFNNF, IMMU, INO, KMB, PAYS, PCG, PEN, RTX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 7th:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The analysts wrote, “ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat die Einstufung fur Infineon angesichts der endgultigen Genehmigung der Cypress-ubernahme durch die nun erfolgte Zustimmung in China auf Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 22 Euro belassen. Die regulatorischen Hurden seien nun aus dem Weg geraumt, schrieb Analyst David Mulholland in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die ubernahme durfte nun binnen funf Geschaftstagen vollzogen werden, da alles vorbereitet sei./tih/bgf

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 09:49 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $12.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.50.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $184.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of United Technologies (NYSE:RTX). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

