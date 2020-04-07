Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,820,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.81.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $74,476.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,211 shares of company stock worth $3,927,448. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

