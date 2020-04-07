Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Stake Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 48,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERIE opened at $170.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $130.20 and a 12 month high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $596.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ERIE shares. ValuEngine cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director Eugene C. Connell purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

