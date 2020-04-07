Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.81.

ERO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$10.88 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$25.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $931.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

