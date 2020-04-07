ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of ESCO Technologies worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 758,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 252,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,442,000 after purchasing an additional 145,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,257,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other ESCO Technologies news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $640,540.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESE opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.42. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

