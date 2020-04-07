Essentia Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 65.8% against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $234,672.12 and $23,638.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00054346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.45 or 0.04645125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00067960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037152 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010649 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

ESS is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Ethfinex, CoinBene, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

