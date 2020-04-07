Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Essex Property Trust worth $13,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,005,000 after purchasing an additional 243,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $492,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $212.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.66. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.64.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.