Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Stake Decreased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,777 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.70.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $160.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.92 and its 200-day moving average is $193.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

