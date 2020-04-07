Etherparty (FUEL) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ACX, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $204,740.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.02577242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00203086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, Binance, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.