E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,263 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of E*TRADE Financial worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,537,000. AXA lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4,166.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 228,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 223,548 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,368,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,077,000 after buying an additional 630,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETFC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.42.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

