EURBASE (EBASE) Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. EURBASE has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $1,109.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EURBASE token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00012620 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EURBASE has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EURBASE alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004688 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00069798 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00369185 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001033 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009465 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EURBASE Token Profile

EURBASE (CRYPTO:EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,882,211 tokens. The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com. EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c.

Buying and Selling EURBASE

EURBASE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EURBASE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EURBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EURBASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EURBASE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.