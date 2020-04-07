Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Evergy worth $10,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,241,000 after purchasing an additional 226,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Evergy by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,490,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,056,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,873,000 after purchasing an additional 83,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $116,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

