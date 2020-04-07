EveryCoin (EVY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $264,689.00

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $264,689.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EveryCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.02577242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00203086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

EveryCoin Token Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

