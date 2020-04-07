Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €26.00 ($30.23) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVK. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.64 ($28.66).

EVK opened at €21.86 ($25.42) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.26. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

