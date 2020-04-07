Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EVK. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.64 ($28.66).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries stock opened at €21.86 ($25.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.26. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.