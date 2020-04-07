Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $119.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s previous close.

EXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.91. 29,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,110. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.32. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,141,152. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,069,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.