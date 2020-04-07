Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. 37,944,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,425,184. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.