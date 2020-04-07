Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,387,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,425,184. The stock has a market cap of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

