Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded to Hold by Cfra

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XOM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $42.70. 27,642,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,425,184. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $165.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.