Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.10. 23,316,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,799,788. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.40 and a 200-day moving average of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.05.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,904 shares of company stock valued at $17,352,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

