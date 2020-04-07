Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Barclays

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FB. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from to in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.05.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $171.39 on Tuesday. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $471.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,904 shares of company stock valued at $17,352,893. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

