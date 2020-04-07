FansTime (FTI) Price Up 4.6% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, FansTime has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $318,909.35 and $29,434.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, CoinEgg, CoinMex and HADAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.97 or 0.02592019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00204449 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, FCoin, CoinMex, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

