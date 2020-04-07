Fastenal (FAST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

