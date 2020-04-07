Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.70.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,161,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,717. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 120.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

