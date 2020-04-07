FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) versus SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (NYSE:SNYFY) Critical Comparison

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) and SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FBL Financial Group and SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBL Financial Group $774.68 million 1.22 $126.21 million $4.75 8.08 SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR $14.79 billion 0.49 $558.67 million $1.30 12.69

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than FBL Financial Group. FBL Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of FBL Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of FBL Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FBL Financial Group and SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBL Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FBL Financial Group and SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBL Financial Group 16.29% 8.33% 1.14% SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

FBL Financial Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FBL Financial Group beats SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Sony Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services. The company's banking business provides Yen and foreign currency deposits, and mortgage loans, as well as investment trust, foreign currency margin trading, and other services; and credit card settlement services, as well as plans, develops, and operates nursing care homes. It provides its products through lifeplanner sales employees and independent agencies, as well as through Internet and telephone. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Sony Financial Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation.

