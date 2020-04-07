FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lifted by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,805 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 3.7% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,523,004,000 after purchasing an additional 105,441 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,175,447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $631,369,000 after buying an additional 76,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,159,000 after buying an additional 282,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,307. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

