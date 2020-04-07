Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at SunTrust Banks

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks from $52.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.48% from the stock’s current price.

FNF has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.77. 92,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 186,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 61,205 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after buying an additional 40,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

