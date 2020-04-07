Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €64.65 ($75.17).

FIE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Fielmann stock opened at €51.50 ($59.88) on Tuesday. Fielmann has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($90.12). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €67.51.

About Fielmann

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

