Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $15.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Nomura from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.61.

FITB stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. 4,137,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,706,441. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 366,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 27,463 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 16,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

