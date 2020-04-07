Financial Comparison: Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) & Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRX)

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

This table compares Baudax Bio and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A Pacific Health Care Organization 16.87% 14.47% 12.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Baudax Bio and Pacific Health Care Organization, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baudax Bio currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 440.54%. Given Baudax Bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Baudax Bio is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baudax Bio and Pacific Health Care Organization’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A ($3.48) -0.69 Pacific Health Care Organization $6.80 million 7.72 $1.36 million N/A N/A

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats Baudax Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; medical case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, Medicare set aside, and network access services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.