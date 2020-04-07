FintruX Network (FTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,293.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $862,064.92 and $1,293.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 30.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.98 or 0.02589724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00203563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00048767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00037624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

