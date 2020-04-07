First American Bank Acquires 3,522 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

First American Bank grew its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

PRU stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.64. 322,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991,741. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

