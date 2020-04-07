First American Bank Acquires Shares of 4,396 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.52.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,282,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,293 shares of company stock worth $127,328,828. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $263.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,963,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640,504. The company has a market capitalization of $238.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

